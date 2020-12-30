Visitor attraction announces temporary closure to avoid being 'part of the problem'

Shrewsbury Prison, which has been open with social distancing measures in place, will close temporarily its owner revealed.

Joel Campbell, owner of Shrewsbury Prison, revealed he had taken the decision to close the attraction from December 31 to January 14.

He said that the decision had been taken with the safety of staff and visitors in mind.

He said that those who have pre-booked tickets during the period can rearrange for another date, or get a full refund.

Speaking in a video message Mr Campbell said: "With cases rising both nationally and locally hospital admissions have seen a sharp rise in Covid cases and unfortunately this problem is only getting worse, and I do not wish for one of my businesses to be part of the problem.

"I believe keeping the attraction open at this time and encouraging people to visit us would be irresponsible and would inadvertently lead to putting both our employees and visitors at unnecessary risk.

"It is for that reason I have decided to close Shrewsbury Prison from December 31 until at least January 14.

"During this time we will monitor the guidance and advice from Public Health England."

Mr Campbell said he expected the closure to cost the business 'tens of thousands of pounds'.