Baby donkey born in time for nativity trail at arboretum in Kidderminster

The new baby donkey at Bodenham Arboretum, pictured with mum

The baby donkey, which has been called Diego, was born on November 25 at Bodenham Arboretum in Kidderminster.

Sam Binnian, manager of the restaurant and part owner of the arboretum, said tickets are still available for the trail for after Christmas.

He said: "He's a very healthy donkey, he's fit and doing especially well.

"We always try and have a baby donkey during or just after the nativity trail as it's a big attraction.

"The trail is a family quiz that goes around the arboretum and tells the tale of the nativity and at the end it's about Joseph and Mary and all the animals.

"It started on December 3 and it's been going every single day since.

"It has been really successful because the only thing people can do is go for walks, it's been busy.

"It's running until January 3 as we've kept it going through the festive period.

"We're booked up until Christmas but there is availability after.

"People can visit our website and see when there are slots available.