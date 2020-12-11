Festive nativity scene faces the outdoors at Telford church

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 09/12/2020..Pic at St Matthews Church, Donnington, where they have moved the Nativity outside, to get around restrictions due to Covid. At the front is: Reverend: Andy Smith, and with him is Chris Newman (number below) from 'Memory Menders', a mens group that are based in the church, they repair preciuous items for people. Cheis helped build the thing and the Reverend painted the figures..

The nativity scene which has proved popular over the years at St Matthew's Church in Donnington Wood has moved outside and into the churchyard to make it easier for visitors to come and view in a Covid-secure manner.

Complete with stable and figures of Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus, there are also visiting shepherds with their sheep alongside.

It has been constructed using recycled materials donated by local builder Jim O'Sullivan and Colin Lowe, and put together by the voluntary group Memory Menders.

The group of volunteers usually bring together their various skills to repair treasured items with a story, but have this year focused on the church's new nativity scene throughout the pandemic.

Chris Newman, who designed the display, said: "We wanted this to be a real community project and it has been great to see how people have pulled together to get it off the ground.

"There’s been a few challenges along the way but we have all had some enjoyable times working on this."

Contractors Diane Chapman, of Balfour Beatty, and Pete Kirby, of MSM Contractors, have also volunteered to source and install lights for the nativity and outdoor Christmas tree as part of their contribution to community engagement to bring some festive cheer.

Alongside the nativity scene, visitors are invited to follow a trail of readings and prayers on a journey through the story of Christmas.

Rev Andy Smith, who painted the figures, said: "It’s been a tough year for everyone and we hope this will point people to the heart of what Christmas means and bring some much-needed real comfort and joy to our community."