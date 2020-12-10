'Use it or lose it': Film lovers urge residents to attend Bridgnorth cinema

Cinema manager James Frizzell with Owen and Liz Fisher Cinema manager James Frizzell with Owen and Liz Fisher Cinema manager James Frizzell with Owen and Liz Fisher Cinema manager James Frizzell with Owen and Liz Fisher

Liz and Owen Fisher from Bridgnorth had been counting down the days until the Majestic Cinema reopened on Whitburn Street following the second national lockdown.

Celebrating their 38th wedding anniversary, the pair went to see the newest version of A Christmas Carol, and said they "thoroughly enjoyed" the experience, having a screen to themselves.

But despite spending their anniversary undisturbed, the couple said it was disappointing to see a lack of awestruck faces gazing up at the big screen alongside them.

Now, they are hoping to publicise the safety of the cinema, which venue manager James Frizzell said remains in a "worrying" position.

Liz, 72, said: "In one respect we were not disappointed – the film was a delight.

"But we were the only ones there. There were perhaps a dozen or so other people in the building watching other films on show, but hardly enough to support the wages of the very welcoming staff in attendance, never mind put money into the ongoing maintenance and refurbishment of this classic 30s cinema building.

"We want to help people be less worried about going out and sitting indoors for a couple of hours. There really is no risk compared to going out shopping or sitting in a restaurant having a meal.

"We had such a fabulous night and we only hope this valuable cinema will keep on going."

Bridgnorth Endowed School has also launched a scheme to reward students' good work by supporting the cinema on a weekly basis.

Mr Frizzell said it was "fantastic" to see the community doing its bit for the 1930s venue.

"Business is really slow at the moment," said Mr Frizzell.

"There's just no new films coming out – Wonder Woman is out next week so that will be the big test.

"If there's no pandemic, Wonder Woman would be packed out, so we'll have to see.

"I think it's fantastic people are coming out to support us.

"The Endowed are also trying to help us out which is great.