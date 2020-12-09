Santa Claus comes to Bridgnorth

Jon Dempsey as Santa Claus with elf Amy Sheffield

Not even a global pandemic can stop Santa Claus from bringing a merry old time to the people of Bridgnorth, where he will be welcoming those both naughty and nice until Christmas Eve.

Organised by Low Town resident Jon Dempsey, the attraction on Whitburn Street had previously ran at Telford's Christmas Market.

But with the popular market unable to operate this year, Jon looked to his home town to provide a venue fit for a Claus.

Jon, 52, who runs the theatre school Stageworkz, has put on the festive show alongside drama student and elf assistant Amy Sheffield.

"The first thing visitors will do is meet the elf on the door," Jon said.

Jon Dempsey as Santa Claus

"We've got two professional Christmas backdrops where they can take their own photos before the elf takes them through to Santa.

"He'll do a bit of magic, which really helps the kids believe it more, ask what they want for Christmas and have a Covid-safe photo using a wide lens."

Jon, who moved to Bridgnorth from near Walsall five years ago, said it had been a challenging task creating a Covid-secure grotto, but one wortpursuingng.

"It is a challenge to do it but we're basically copying what a normal small shop does, and we're in fact safer as we're only bringing in one family at a time," he said.

"They sanitise their hands as they come in and the presents are all ready to pick up in a sleigh as they leave, so the whole thing is non-contact."