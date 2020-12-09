Handicrafts draw visitors to frost fair

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre manager Grant Wilson gets crafty ahead of the annual Frost Fair

Shoppers heading to the venue, in Market Street, Craven Arms, over the weekend snapped up handicrafts and gifts created by crafters from the region.

This was the fifth year running that organiser Lin Brown has put on the event. She said it was a delight to be able to see people attending the fair following the latest pandemic lockdown.

“Overall we were very pleased. It was very nice to speak to talk to people. There wasn’t as many people as we would normally get, but it was still a reasonable turn out considering we had to change the date.

“Most of our craftspeople come every year and they all said it was an ‘okay’ day.

“The fair brings people into the centre and they visit the gift shop and the cafe.

“Hopefully we can have another fair next year as that would be fantastic and hopefully it would be a bit more normal next time. We just need a little bit of confidence to return,” she says.

There were plenty of goodies and gifts created by craftspeople from Shropshire and Mid Wales.