Stunning starlings swoop through Shropshire sunset

Don Bannister searches high and low for stunning scenes to capture on camera throughout Severn Valley Country Park near Bridgnorth.
Giving up his time as a volunteer park ranger for the last 29 years, he offers his wildlife expertise to visitors and tends to the many plants and animals on site.
A keen photographer, one of Don's latest snaps shows a murmuration of starlings flying as the sun sets over the park.
Don said: "At Severn Valley Country Park we were just getting back to semi-normal when we had the new lockdown, which meant no volunteer work.
"We have a number of wildlife cameras set up on the park and have picked up plenty of badgers, foxes and muntjac, and all of the bird life."
The 82-year-old from Alveley is also chairman of the Severn Valley Country Park Supporters Group.
He added: "Our colony of bees have produced a nice bit of honey this year. The park has looked superb in the autumn colours and now we are getting great pictures with frost covering the countryside.
"All we need to do now is get rid of Covid and we can get back to normal."