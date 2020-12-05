Stunning starlings swoop through Shropshire sunset

A murmuration of starlings against a Shropshire sunset. Photo: Don Bannister

Don Bannister searches high and low for stunning scenes to capture on camera throughout Severn Valley Country Park near Bridgnorth.

Giving up his time as a volunteer park ranger for the last 29 years, he offers his wildlife expertise to visitors and tends to the many plants and animals on site.

A keen photographer, one of Don's latest snaps shows a murmuration of starlings flying as the sun sets over the park.

Don said: "At Severn Valley Country Park we were just getting back to semi-normal when we had the new lockdown, which meant no volunteer work.

"We have a number of wildlife cameras set up on the park and have picked up plenty of badgers, foxes and muntjac, and all of the bird life."

The 82-year-old from Alveley is also chairman of the Severn Valley Country Park Supporters Group.

He added: "Our colony of bees have produced a nice bit of honey this year. The park has looked superb in the autumn colours and now we are getting great pictures with frost covering the countryside.