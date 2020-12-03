New lodges at Shrewsbury glamping site expected to be given go ahead

An application for Hencote Farm in Cross Hill, Shrewsbury, to increase from 10 holiday lodges to 26 is expected to be rubber stamped next week at a north Shropshire planning meeting at Shirehall.

According to the plans, 10 lodges will be small units aimed at couples, and 16 larger lodges are labelled as ‘The Collection’ and ‘Family Luxury'.

Hencote has been shortlisted for best camping/glamping holiday park of the year in the West Midlands Tourism Awards. However several objections to the plans were submitted.

Among them was Shrewsbury Town Council, which said: "Members have expressed concerns that these proposals to construct additional holiday accommodation represents an over-development of the site, especially in relation to the increasing number of development plans for this location

"Members feel that the introduction of these additional units will spoil the view of the countryside at this location;

"Given the topography of the land at this site, Members expressed concerns that these additional units will have a detrimental visual impact in an area where it is widely acknowledged to be a buffer zone where town meets countryside."

Shrewsbury Civic Society also expressed reservations, and 10 other letters of objection were submitted.

It has been recommended that planning permission is granted, with the conclusion of the development management report stating: "It is considered that the proposed development will provide high quality tourist and visitor accommodation in an accessible and sustainable location that will provide environmental enhancements, employment opportunities and economic benefits to the wider area.

"A safe means of access is provided, and the proposal will not generate significant amounts of traffic or impact on highway safety.

"Subject to compliance with the recommended conditions (and the conditions imposed on earlier approvals for management of the wider area) the proposed development would have no adverse impact on protected wildlife or habitats and would ensure the protection of wildlife and provide ecological enhancements.