Severn Valley Railway steams ahead with Christmas events

Severn Valley Railway's Steam in Lights service

Severn Valley Railway's (SVR) Steam in Lights services, which depart from Bridgnorth, only have very limited mid-week availability, while its Santa services from Kidderminster have sold out.

Helen Smith, the railway’s general manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted that we have the go ahead to reopen and to run our Christmas events as planned under the government’s post-lockdown restrictions.

"We’re located in a designated Tier 2 area, and are very much looking forward to welcoming our visitors for some very special festive experiences.

"I’m especially looking forward to our Steam in Lights services, which have been created to immerse visitors on a magical journey, with lights, music, mystical auroras and snow flurries.”

As well as its Santa and Steam in Lights services, the SVR is offering Luncheon and Mince Pie trains, departing from Bridgnorth as well as Kidderminster for the first time this year, on selected dates.

The railway is also bringing back its Evening Dining Services on selected dates this month.

Finally, the railway is running Festive Season day excursions between December 26 and January 3.

The railway is allowed to operate under the latest government restrictions and has taken every care to ensure a Covid-safe experience for visitors. Each group travels in a private compartment, or at a carefully spaced table, and there are social distancing and enhanced cleaning regimes in place, along with reduced numbers for each train.