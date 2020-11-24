All is calm and all is bright as Shrewsbury's Christmas lights are on

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyAttractionsPublished: Last Updated:

All is calm, and all is now bright after Shrewsbury's Christmas lights were switched on last night.

Shrewsbury Mayor Gwen Burgess at the lights switch-on
Shrewsbury Mayor Gwen Burgess at the lights switch-on

Mayor Gwen Burgess flicked the switch to bring some festive light to the town centre. She was joined by town clerk Helen Ball for the low-key event.

Due to lockdown rules and coronavirus safety concerns, Shrewsbury Town Council had to shelve the big annual switch on and carol concert in The Square, but Helen hopes having the light on will lift spirits.

More Covid-19 coverage:

She said: "Now more than ever, people are wanting a bit of festive cheer. That's why you're seeing people putting their lights up in November.

"We've got a bit of old and a bit of new. Hopefully people will like them."

The council is looking forward to putting on a bigger display next year after agreeing to work with Walsall-based light makers Turnocks.

Shrewsbury's shopping centres are preparing a lights switch-on montage of Shrewsbury residents to mark the occasion. People can send in 10-second video clips of them switching on their lights at home, and could win a £50 Marks and Spencer gift card. To enter send you video to Shrewsbury Shopping on Facebook or to @shrewsbury_shopping on Instagram by Wednesday.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said: “We’re all in need of a little Christmas magic right now.

“This year we’ve sadly not been able to do our normal Shrewsbury town Christmas lights switch-on, but just because we can’t all meet up and watch as the town’s festive lights go on, doesn’t mean we can’t have an online switch on."

Entertainment
Attractions
Shrewsbury entertainment
News
Business
Local Hubs
Shrewsbury
Politics
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News