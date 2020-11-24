All is calm and all is bright as Shrewsbury's Christmas lights are on

Shrewsbury Mayor Gwen Burgess at the lights switch-on

Mayor Gwen Burgess flicked the switch to bring some festive light to the town centre. She was joined by town clerk Helen Ball for the low-key event.

Due to lockdown rules and coronavirus safety concerns, Shrewsbury Town Council had to shelve the big annual switch on and carol concert in The Square, but Helen hopes having the light on will lift spirits.

She said: "Now more than ever, people are wanting a bit of festive cheer. That's why you're seeing people putting their lights up in November.

"We've got a bit of old and a bit of new. Hopefully people will like them."

The council is looking forward to putting on a bigger display next year after agreeing to work with Walsall-based light makers Turnocks.

Shrewsbury's shopping centres are preparing a lights switch-on montage of Shrewsbury residents to mark the occasion. People can send in 10-second video clips of them switching on their lights at home, and could win a £50 Marks and Spencer gift card. To enter send you video to Shrewsbury Shopping on Facebook or to @shrewsbury_shopping on Instagram by Wednesday.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said: “We’re all in need of a little Christmas magic right now.