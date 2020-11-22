RAF Cosford museum appealing for support ahead of hopes of reopening next month

RAF Cosford museum has big plans to reopen next month

Visitors will hopefully be back on December 5, Government guidelines permitting, with a range of measures in place to ensure a safe and great day out for the whole family.

While still offering free entry to all, visitors are asked to pre-book their arrival time online via the rafmuseum.org website.

However, visitors can also show support for the museum by buying a gift from the museum’s onsite and online shops, which are packed with a selection of items, including many unique designs.

The museum is also selling reusable face masks, available in Spitfire and Second World War Pilot designs, a special Sunderland flying boat bath toy, and even a Spitfire plush toy.

The museum’s Adopt an Artefact programme provides the ideal opportunity to find an unusual gift, as well as supporting a charity.

The artefact adoption process is quick and simple, order online at rafmuseum.org and cut out stressful shopping trips.

The museum has also confirmed the Virtual Spitfire 10K will be back for 2021.

Entrants can tailor their own run to fit around their schedule and abilities.

A museum spokesman said: “It’s a great opportunity for runners from all over the UK, and across the world, to run in honour of a Battle of Britain pilot and support the RAF Museum.

“After the incredible feedback and support in 2020, we are excited to announce that the Virtual Spitfire 10K will take place again in 2021.

“Runners are invited to be part of this incredible event and challenge themselves whilst supporting the RAF Museum.

“A race for everyone – whether you are a regular runner or would like to try something new.”

The race takes place between August 28 and September 15.