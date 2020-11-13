Enjoy the magic of Christmas at Weston Park this year

Weston Park House

Hoping to add some sparkle to the end of 2020, the country estate on the border of Shropshire and Staffordshire, with wide open parkland, is hosting festive activities and days out for people to enjoy some Christmas calendar highlights.

A Christmas spell will be cast over the historic site in December as Enchanted Weston prepares to captivate visitors with a joyful and memorable experience. Awaiting discovery is a winter walk under the night time stars, with an illuminated trail that takes you through pleasure grounds conceived by Capability Brown centuries ago.

Enchanted Weston takes its inspiration from the cold crisp nights, star light skies, chill in the air and sparkle of frost. An occasion for family fun or quiet reflection, the trail features landmarks like Paine’s Bridge, Temple Pool and the Stone Arbour and some of Temple Wood’s most ancient trees basked in a rainbow of electric colours, with special features along the way to add to the fascination and provide an abundance of photo-opps.

Food and drink can be found in Enchanted Village; with fire pits and hot tipples to warm visitors up. Tickets must be pre-booked for dates between Thursday 10 December to Sunday 20 December.

Enchanted Weston

A Christmas Food & Craft Fayre is planned for the weekend of Saturday 5 December and Sunday 6 December. Dotted throughout the stables courtyard and stable yard by the house, the fayre features the very best in handcrafted gift ideas, all brought together by producers from the surrounding towns and villages.

Tickets are £3.50 per person and bookable in advance, with the event organised to adhere to all of the latest government and local authority guidance.

Guests can dine and stay Friday 11 December, Saturday 12 December, Friday 18 December and Saturday 19 December as the house will be opened up for fine food, log fires and festivities.

Christmas Food and Craft Fayre

Winter Walks, from Boxing Day to New Year’s Day, are held on the grounds for visitors to enjoy, including the formal gardens and parkland. The Granary Brasserie will also be open serving breakfast rolls, home cooked seasonal lunches, coffee and homemade mince pies, plus other treats.

Andrea Webster, Marketing Manager at Weston Park, said: “We hope to be able to add some much needed cheer to what’s been a very difficult year for all. All our events follow the latest government and local authority guidelines and, should for any reason anything not be able to go ahead, tickets will be refunded.

“Ticket sales are going really well and, as we will be operating to a set capacity for all events we would encourage people to book as soon as they can whilst we have availability for what we know will be popular events.”