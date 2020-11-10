More fundraising ideas cooked up to help safeguard Ludlow Food Festival

Fundraising has gone well, with generous support from exhibitors, visitors and Ludlow Food Festival friends

A raffle with prizes worth hundreds of pounds is the latest activity set to raise money for Ludlow Food Festival and its sister events.

It comes after more than £8,000 was raised for the Friends of Ludlow Food Festival Appeal, which aims to safeguard the event and has a target of £40,000.

All prizes have been donated from 20 organisations, and the proceeds from the raffle will help support Ludlow Food Festival, Ludlow Spring Festival and the Magnalonga Walk.

Hannah James, events manager, said: "Fundraising for Ludlow Food Festival has gone well – with generous support from exhibitors, visitors and our festival friends.

"But there is still work to be done, and to this end we have launched a fantastic raffle.

"All the prizes have been donated, so funds raised will go towards our not-for-profit festival and securing the future of our events."

Prizes include two meals at Michelin Star restaurants, dinner for two and an overnight stay at Tom Kerridge’s Hand & Flowers, and dinner for two at Pensons Restaurant near Ludlow.

There are also cookery classes worth £330, holiday accommodation and a private pop up festival.

Hannah added: "We hope the festive season will shine a little brighter for the winners. This year has been hard for so many, but help us spread a little joy and raise much-needed funds to help secure the future of our not-for-profit events, Ludlow Food Festival, Ludlow Spring Festival and the Magnalonga Walk."

Tickets for the raffle cost £5 and the draw will take place on December 20.

The Friends of Ludlow Food Festival is also looking for additional members.