No big switch-on but Christmas lights are going up in Shrewsbury town centre

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyAttractionsPublished: Last Updated:

All is calm and all will be bright soon after the Christmas lights were put up in Shrewsbury town centre.

Christmas lights being put up in Shrewsbury town centre
Christmas lights being put up in Shrewsbury town centre

The festive lights are hanging above the streets of Shrewsbury, which are now much quieter after non-essential shops were ordered to close as part of the second Covid-19 lockdown.

There will be no big switch-on event and carol concert this year due to restrictions, but Salopians will still be able to enjoy a bright display at night time when they are turned on soon.

Helen Ball, town clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “Coronavirus has resulted in many events being cancelled this year and government guidelines for the latest lockdown means that any type of event or gathering has to be cancelled.

More Covid-19 coverage:

“We are disappointed that we have had to cancel our two main Christmas events, which have become a great festive tradition, but we have to take into account the health of our residents and current legislation.

“As people will have already noticed, Christmas lights are being installed around the town, so we will have some festive cheer now that the dark nights are with us. We’re just not having the big events to launch the Christmas lights this year as we usually do.

“We know that the residents of Shrewsbury enjoy all the events in the run-up to Christmas, but this year is different. We’re looking forward to our festive events in 2021,with new light displays for the town centre.”

Entertainment
Attractions
Shrewsbury entertainment
News
Health
Coronavirus
Local Hubs
Shrewsbury
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News