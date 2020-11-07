No big switch-on but Christmas lights are going up in Shrewsbury town centre

Christmas lights being put up in Shrewsbury town centre

The festive lights are hanging above the streets of Shrewsbury, which are now much quieter after non-essential shops were ordered to close as part of the second Covid-19 lockdown.

There will be no big switch-on event and carol concert this year due to restrictions, but Salopians will still be able to enjoy a bright display at night time when they are turned on soon.

Helen Ball, town clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “Coronavirus has resulted in many events being cancelled this year and government guidelines for the latest lockdown means that any type of event or gathering has to be cancelled.

“We are disappointed that we have had to cancel our two main Christmas events, which have become a great festive tradition, but we have to take into account the health of our residents and current legislation.

“As people will have already noticed, Christmas lights are being installed around the town, so we will have some festive cheer now that the dark nights are with us. We’re just not having the big events to launch the Christmas lights this year as we usually do.