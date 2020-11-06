Dazzling display of Remembrance lights up Much Wenlock

The display shows various wartime depictions The display shows various wartime depictions

The projection on the side of Much Wenlock Parish Church in Wilmore Street was thought of after the planned Remembrance event had to be cancelled.

Put forward by the mayor, Councillor Dan Thomas, the idea was supported at a council meeting before brightening up the side of the church from the start of the month.

It shows various wartime depictions including a First World War Tommy, poppies and spitfires.

Councillor Thomas said: "We had a great Remembrance service all sorted and we worked with Rev Matthew Stafford and his team of excellent volunteers and staff to create a really thoughtful event.

"Unfortunately this was cancelled, so lighting up the church gives people a safe, open-air way to come and pay their respects."

The church was similarly lit up in November 2018 in honour of 100 years since the First World War.

"Residents can come down at their leisure and remember what service people did for the local people of our town, the country and beyond," Councillor Thomas said.

"There are those who've served from Much Wenlock and it's important we remember what they gave for us."

The town council approached Broseley-based Illuminate FX to carry out the display.

Councillor Thomas added: "Illuminate FX are a local company who have, like other businesses, suffered due to the pandemic.

"They've had a lot of cancellations so we wanted to use them as a local company to offer our support."