Hoo Farm cancels Christmas event for second time in 30-year history

In 2017: Dasher the reindeer and Father Christmas at Hoo Farm

The attraction which will close for four weeks from Thursday said it took the decision in response to the Government announcing a second national lockdown.

Hoo Farm has been running a Christmas event for 30 years and this year will be only be the second time in the operation’s history it has had to forego its festive programme.

Zoo co-founder Edward Dorrell said: “In 1996, we could not open for Christmas because of the Mad Cow crisis. It was a real blow to our business that year.”

Along with his wife and business partner Carolyn, they pivoted the business following the crisis and recovered over the following two years.

Their son Will who now runs the operation said: “It’s a key time of year at Hoo Farm – and it is one of our favourites. Along with the festive fun we also sell Christmas trees, which sadly this year we will not be able to do either.

“Until the Government’s announcement on Saturday we had planned Christmas as usual. We’ve adapted the entire operation to make it Covid-secure and have devised stringent safety measures that adhere to Government guidelines and regulations.

“But the news on the weekend has left us facing a real possibility that we would have to cancel our Christmas event if the lockdown is extended. We just couldn’t take that risk as the investment is too high now.”

Hoo Farm normally imports more than 500 Norway Spruce and Nordman Fir Christmas trees and would need to place its order this week, which it has now cancelled.