Food and essentials still available at Ludlow Market

Ludlow Market as seen before the coronavirus crisis

Ludlow market will remain open for essential food sellers, local produce and take away food.

Town clerk Gina Wilding said: "While not permitted to trade on the market, other traders may offer a delivery service, and we will bring you details via Ludlow Market Facebook. Traders really appreciate the support they have received during this difficult time, and will continue to support their customers to the best of their ability in theses difficult times."

Play Areas at the Linney, Wheeler Road and Houseman Crescent will remain open. Amenity areas at Castle Gardens, and St John’s Garden will remain open.

The town’s Christmas lights will continue to go up, and the tree arrives in a couple of weeks.

Henley Road Cemetery will remain open for burials following government regulations, and is open for family members to visit graves.

Virtual council and committee meetings will continue via Zoom.