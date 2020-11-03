Food and essentials still available at Ludlow Market

By Nick HumphreysSouth ShropshireAttractionsPublished: Last Updated:

Food and other stalls providing essential provisions at a market will remain open during lockdown.

Ludlow Market as seen before the coronavirus crisis
Ludlow Market as seen before the coronavirus crisis

Ludlow market will remain open for essential food sellers, local produce and take away food.

Town clerk Gina Wilding said: "While not permitted to trade on the market, other traders may offer a delivery service, and we will bring you details via Ludlow Market Facebook. Traders really appreciate the support they have received during this difficult time, and will continue to support their customers to the best of their ability in theses difficult times."

Play Areas at the Linney, Wheeler Road and Houseman Crescent will remain open. Amenity areas at Castle Gardens, and St John’s Garden will remain open.

The town’s Christmas lights will continue to go up, and the tree arrives in a couple of weeks.

Henley Road Cemetery will remain open for burials following government regulations, and is open for family members to visit graves.

Virtual council and committee meetings will continue via Zoom.

Ludlow Museum at the Buttercross will remain closed and staff will continue to develop the online presence.

Entertainment
Attractions
South Shropshire entertainment
News
Business
Health
Coronavirus
Local Hubs
South Shropshire
Ludlow
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News