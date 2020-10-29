Ice rink preparations at visitor attraction

Getting ready to fill the ice rink. The fire engine arriving at Blists Hill. The ice rink ready to be filled with water. Filling the ice rink.

As part of their training programme, firefighters from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were pumping 22,000 litres of water into a specially prepared arena to create the new rink at the site.

The rink – measuring 22 metres by 10 metres – is being built outside the Forest Glen pavilion and is set to be one of the stars of the festive season at the museum when it opens on November 4.

It is taking five days to build and is part of what the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust describes as "a Christmas to remember" at the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.

Justin Tose, visitor engagement director at the trust, said: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing an outdoor ice rink to Blists Hill Victorian Town for the first time. Our new rink will be a real focal point for two months of Christmas festivities here which all start on November 4 and will truly serve up a fabulous festive treat.

“The rink will take up to 50 skaters at a time in sessions lasting 30 minutes, and it will be given a Covid-safe deep clean after each and every session. This will include wiping of the hand rails and spraying all the skates with a special anti-virus spray.

“The opening marks the start of our Christmas season at the Trust and we promise to deliver a Christmas to remember for everyone.”

Attractions will include two special Christmas weekends at Blists Hill Victorian Town – December 5 and 6, and 12 and 13 – featuring brass bands and carol singers, a Victorian Christmas shopping emporium, pantomime and performances, horse bus rides, a host of free themed craft activities and even falling snow.

Father Christmas will also be in place in the Finding Santa Grotto or the Santa and Elves Workshop Grotto.

Christmas is also coming to the Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron each weekend from November 28 and 29 to December 19 and 20 with the return of the Winter Wonderland Grotto featuring Santa and his elves.

The trust said it will be ensuring numbers are controlled and social distancing is followed at all times.