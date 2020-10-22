Review: Cadbury World Halloween Spooktacular is perfect for little monsters

The live Halloween Spooktacular show is hosted by Freddo Fun at Cadbury World

Perfect for little monsters, the Birmingham attraction boasts a range of rides and experiences, from a 4D cinema, to chocolate writing, the Cadabra ride, outdoor play areas, walk-through attractions, meet and greets with the Cadbury characters, a live show and more.

Despite being a mostly indoor venue, Cadbury World has taken exceptional care to ensure social distancing can be maintained throughout, with clear screens ensuring one-way walkways are followed, as well as regular cleaning, and hand sanitising stations for visitors at every turn.

Our little chocolate lover particularly enjoyed the 4D Chocolate Adventure, which takes the audience on an exciting journey in motion seats through a huge bowl of liquid Dairy Milk, to the Crunchie rollercoaster and through the air in the Creme Egg airship piloted by the Caramel Bunny.

Another highlight of the day was the live Halloween Spooktacular show in the Cadbury World Marquee, hosted by Freddo and his eerie sidekick as they sang songs and scared away ghouls from the Haunted Mansion. With audience participation very much encouraged, tots and adults alike had a scarily good time singing, dancing and cheering along.

And though the queues were a little longer due to social distancing requirements for both the 4D experience and the live show, it meant all groups were well-spaced from each other, everyone had a great view and all were able to enjoy themselves without fear of getting too close to others.

We even caught a glimpse of the chocolatiers creating a skeleton in the Chocolate Making Zone, and thoroughly enjoyed the chance to sample a pot of melted chocolate filled with buttons and other treats on our way round, before taking part in the interactive Purple Planet, filled with digital activities for youngsters to play with.

A superb day out, ideal for young families and chocolate lovers.