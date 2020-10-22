Gifted track steams in for Severn Valley Railway

Wrest Midlands Mayor Andy Street with Sonny Hudson and Helen Smith of the SVR and the gifted track

The heritage railway has received a stock of fresh rails and sleepers which were removed as part of the Wednesbury-to-Brierley-Hill Metro extension works.

The charity has been given more than one mile of track, which it will use for its annual replacement programme.

Workers loaded the pieces on to trains at the Eardington Halt Railway Station, near Bridgnorth, and it was taken for storage – ready for when it is required for repairs or replacement.

Helen Smith, general manager at the Severn Valley Railway, said the donations can make a huge difference to the charity.

She said: “Gifts-in-kind like this from outside organisations are very important to the SVR, and we urge other companies to get in touch if they are considering supporting us in this way.

“This donation comes to the Severn Valley Railway at the same time as an award of £906,000 from the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.