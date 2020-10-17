Plenty of half-term fun on offer for families in Shropshire despite Covid-19 changes

During half term, the lemur walk will be open for families to enjoy. Head keeper Alison Bridgwater gives Gizmo a treat

But this year many of the county’s tourist spots are having to compromise on what they can provide to ensure they are Covid safe for visitors.

However, there is still lots of autumn fun to be had as attractions gear up for half term and a Halloween like no other.

Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom in Telford is launching its first-ever Leap for Lemurs event to coincide with the sixth World Lemur Festival, taking place this month.

Visitors can wander through the Lemur Forest, home to ring-tailed and black and white ruffed lemurs, join the educational talks and enter a competition to win an animal experience by naming the zoo’s newest lemur arrival.

Partner Will Dorrell said: “Lemurs are one of the world’s most endangered group of mammals and we support the mission to raise awareness and save them from extinction.”

As a special treat on Halloween dinosaurs will come to life with the help of the crew from Raptors World who will be bringing their very animatronic dinosaurs to meet everyone at Hoo Farm on Saturday, October 31.

Head Keeper at Hoo Farm, Alison Bridgwater, feeds a baby born mid July, there has been an online feature to suggest a name for him

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms has lots of fun activities up its sleeve for half term week.

Fans of Harry Potter can get their wizardry fix as the centre holds a taster session for Hogweeds’ School of Magic.

Drop-in slots are from 11am to 4pm all week, and it costs £4 per accompanied four to 11 year old. Booking is advised.

Staff at Acton Scott Historic Working Farm hope to showcase traditional farming activities to their visitors. Sarah Green, Acton Scott facilities manager, said they will be holding steam threshing on the Saturday and Sunday in half term, and apple pressing on the Friday.

“For apple pressing we use a big stone wheel to mash up the apples that is pulled by horses,” she said.

Simon Trueman with 'Alfie' next to the stone cider mill at Acott Scott Historic Working Farm

“It all goes into the apple press and makes cider.

“There will be a few presses so people can bring along their own apples to make cider from.

“A couple of members of staff here will also be making corn dolls to celebrate harvest over the weekend. We are using ticket source website for bookings.”

Meanwhile, the hunt will be on at Blists Hill Victorian Town this half term as the world’s favourite children’s book character goes into hiding at the historic site.

Steam threshing last year at Acton Scott

The Where’s Wally? Spooky Museum Search is coming to town. Blists Hill is part of the national search organised by Kids in Museums and Walker Books to celebrate the release of the new Where’s Wally? book, Spooky Spotlight Search.

Wally will be at the town from October 21 to Halloween itself, guaranteeing a fest of fun for visitors during the school holiday period.

Richard Aldred, from the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said the search for Wally would make the Halloween period extra special.