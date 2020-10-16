Aircraft conservation work goes on show at RAF Museum Cosford

The Lysander at RAF Cosford

During the annual Open Week at the museum from November 9-14, people can step inside the site's conservation centre and experience a behind the scenes view of the vital work being carried out.

In addition to getting up close to current projects, including the refabrication of a Wellington bomber and the reconstruction of the Handley Page Hampden, those visiting during the Open Week will have the chance to speak with the teams who carry out the vital work.

A new arrival in the conservation centre and a highlight at this year’s event is the Hawker Tempest II. The Tempest was transported by road from the museum’s London site in February and will undergo some remedial work by the team at Cosford.

The newly restored Second World War Westland Lysander III (S.D.) fuselage, and the almost complete Handley Page Hampden fuselage, will soon be moving to the RAF Museum’s London site for public display.

The Open Week in November will be the last opportunity for aviation fans to view both aircraft at Cosford.

Nearing the end of almost 30 years of restoration, the Hampden is one of only three examples of the type remaining, recovered from a crash site in northern Russia in 1991.