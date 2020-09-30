Annual fireworks display at Alton Towers cancelled

A statement released by the Staffordshire attraction said: "Please kindly be advised that following the latest Government guidance and continuing uncertainty about future measures, we have taken the very difficult decision not to go ahead with this year's Fireworks Specyacular."

Organisers acknowledged this would be 'disappointing for many' and asked for visitors' 'understanding in making this difficult decision'.

Attendees have been advised to visit the attraction's website for information regarding their visit.

The park's annual Halloween event, Scarefest, is still set to take place from October 9 with coronavirus measures in place.

Visitors can also still book tickets for the attraction's first Oktoberfest event, taking place until October 4, as well as for Christmas celebrations from November 27 to December 23.

Alton Towers reopened on July 4 with a number of new measures amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, including enhanced cleaning schedules, controlled visitor numbers and social distancing throughout the park.

