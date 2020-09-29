Salopians can enjoy spooky pumpkin fun in national trail

The Big Neighbourhood Pumpkin Trail is encouraging people to decorate their houses and carve pumpkins to put in their windows to bring a bit of colour.

The idea is to cheer people up and keep them busy, as many of the usual Halloween events have been cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

A spokeswoman for the trail said: "Halloween 2020 might look a little bit different to previous years. But that doesn't mean that we can't still have lots of creative Halloween fun together!

"This October, we'd love to get as many homes as possible in our neighbourhoods involved in The Big Neighbourhood Pumpkin Trail. All you need to do is stick a pumpkin in your window. We'll be sharing our ARTventurers easy-to-use pumpkin template that the kids (and grown ups!) can decorate and put in their windows at home and you can use real life pumpkins too. That way, although traditional trick or treating might be off the cards this year, we can create one massive Pumpkin Trail for children to join in with in their local areas! We can't wait!

"And in the run up to 31st October we'll be sharing lots of our other spooky ARTventurers favourite ideas with you all - from pumpkin carving suggestions to food and costume ideas and lots more - and would love to hear/see yours too!"

You can share your Halloween fun on the Big Neighbourhood Pumpkin Trail Facebook page.