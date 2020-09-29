Classic cinema nights coming to Wellington Orbit

The event, taking place at the Wellington Orbit in Telford on Tuesdays, begins later this month.

Ray Hughes, board director at Wellington Orbit said: “It’s great to be giving customers the opportunity to see some of their favourite classics which may have not been on the big screen for quite some time.

"It also gives our younger audience the chance to discover and experience these for quite possibly the first time and there is no better place to do this than in the cosy confines of a community cinema with the state of the art sound and projection system.

"We’re kicking the season off with a screening of a 4k restoration of the great Italian film Cinema Paradiso at 7pm on Tuesday, October 27.

"We hope to expand this night to include an opportunity to socialise and to speak with fellow filmgoers after the film once Covid restrictions allow. Choice of film for future nights will reflect the interests and ideas from those who attend so this is a great opportunity to recommend cults and classics that you would like to see back on the big screen."

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked online via the website – www.wellingtonorbit.co.uk.