Severn Valley Railway prepares for festive events

The Severn Valley Railway is running Santa trains and Steam in Lights services starting in late November.

The attraction, which runs its line between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster, said demand for tickets has been strong since they went on sale earlier this month.

Helen Smith, the SVR’s general manager, said: “We’re delighted that we’re able to offer our Christmas visitors a safe and enjoyable experience using the SVR’s extensive fleet of compartment carriages.

"This has more than proved its worth on the services we’ve been running since we reopened for business in August.

"People love the fact that they’re travelling in their own private compartment, where they don’t need to wear face coverings, so they can simply sit back and enjoy the magic.

“It’s wonderful to be able to offer so much to visitors this year, especially after all the uncertainty and strangeness that’s resulted from the pandemic. So many venues sadly haven’t been able to run Christmas events this year, so at the Severn Valley Railway we’re absolutely determined to make sure our visitors don’t miss out.”

The SVR’s Steam in Lights services are back by popular demand.

Starting from a lit Bridgnorth station, the steam-hauled journey will reveal mysterious creatures, sparkling lights, snow flurries and thrills from the warmth and comfort of a private compartment.

Advertising

Plus this year, there’s a guarantee that, thanks to some clever behind-the-scenes magic, there will be snow at the Severn Valley Railway.

Departures from Bridgnorth are on selected dates between November 27 and December 23.

Meanwhile, this year’s Santa trains whisk families on an enchanting steam train trip to Arley where they’ll be entertained at a professionally produced Christmas show.

Starting from the Kidderminster station, visitors will settle into their private compartment with a festive drink and snack. At Arley, it’s show time, and visitors will attend a special performance in the Christmas marquee.

For more information, visit svr.co.uk or phone 01562757900.