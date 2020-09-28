Little Wytheford Farm preparing for pumpkin pickers

Little Wytheford Farm, near Shawbury, will be opening to visitors on Saturday, October 10. Visitors are asked to bring their own carving tools for Covid-19 safety.

A spokesman said: "It’s nearly time to open our gates once more to all you eager pumpkin pickers. We can not wait to welcome you all onto the farm to pick your perfect pumpkin!

"Our opening hours will be Wednesday to Sunday with our opening day being Saturday, October 10.

"We will have our ‘Tea Hive’ and mini farm shop open once again serving hot and cold drinks and produce from the farm including our delicious eggs from the happy hens and our ever popular honey.

"We will have a carving area set up if you wish to carve your own pumpkins however due to current Covid restrictions we kindly ask that you bring your own carving tools.

"We also welcome visitors to walk around the now gone to seed sunflowers to hopefully see some lovely wildlife feasting on the plant heads.

"On the contrary to the sunflowers we kindly ask that no dogs are bought to the pumpkin patch to keep all pumpkins clean for little hands."