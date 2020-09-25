Shropshire farm's free sheep trail delights families

Families are invited to Fordhall Organic Farm near Market Drayton where the popular free farm trails have continued throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Charlotte Hollins, who manages the farm with her brother Ben, said the newest sheep-themed trail has been a hit.

"Our current farm trail has been extremely popular. We have been heartened to see so many families eager to access the countryside in these uncertain times.

"Fordhall's free farm trails have remained open throughout lockdown and they will continue to remain open throughout the winter, as we realise what a lifeline they are for our local community.

"Our current trail helps 'Baabara sheep' find her lost lambs. Families need to help farmer Ben round them up by helping us to spot them all.

"They have been lost on 'Charlotte’s walk' and all have a unique identity. We have loved seeing families investigating the Tern Valley to find the lost lambs.

Porky the pig with her new piglets

"We are busy getting ready for autumn on the farm too. The staff team are working hard to ensure all safety procedures are in place for our Covid-safe pumpkin foraging activity through October, combined with a batty trail around the farm with prizes. More information will be available on our website as arrangements are confirmed (fordhallfarm.com).

"Our piglets have been another new feature on the farm in recent weeks.

"Two Gloucester Old Spot sows have recently given birth and they have been delighting many customers to the farm shop and café. Both litters are over ten in size, so there are quite a few little legs running around at the moment.

"All our pigs are completely free range at Fordhall and they are always a firm favourite with visitors, and even more so when there are piglets around.

"We hope that the current restrictions stay as they are allowing our outdoor activities to continue for our local community."

Leaflets with information on the farm trails can be downloaded from the farm website.