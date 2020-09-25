Menu

Pumpkin picking for spooky fun at Shrewsbury farm

By Nick Humphreys

A farm is holding a "fright night" pumpkin picking event for Halloween.

Arscott Farm, near Shrewsbury, is inviting people to visit on Saturday, October 24 in the lead up to Halloween the following weekend.

A spokesman for the farm said: "Please join us at Arscott Farm for Fright Night - an evening of spooky stories, creepy characters and moon-lit pumpkin picking for all the family! A great evening for children of all ages and parents alike - Get in the mood for Halloween.

"This is an outdoor event with plenty of space for social distancing. We will be working within governmental guidelines and encourage visitors to exercise their own precautions with face coverings and other PPE. We look forward to seeing you."

It will run from 5pm to 9pm and there will be prizes for kids fancy dress.

There will also be wood-fired pizza, sweets, toffee apples and a bar.

Entry is £2 and can be paid on the night. Visitors are reminded it is an outdoor event and to dress appropriately for the weather.

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

