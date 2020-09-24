Halloween Spooktacular coming to Cadbury World

From October 17 to November 1 visitors can enjoy a range of spooky activities at the Bournville-based attraction.

In the Cadbury World Marquee, event-goers can enjoy live entertainment at Freddo’s brand new Halloween Spooktacular. Enter the famous frog’s Haunted Mansion and help him uncover the mystery ghost.

Children are encouraged to don their creepiest costume as they walk round Cadbury World’s self-guided tour. They can catch the attraction's chocolatiers in action and take a taster for themselves in the Chocolate Making zone, before practising their piping skills by drawing their name in chocolate in the Have A Go zone.

Guests can then visit the 4D Chocolate Adventure zone and experience the sensation of riding on the Crunchie Rollercoaster and diving into a pot of liquid Cadbury Dairy Milk.

The World's Biggest Cadbury Shop will also be selling a range of treats, including hand-crafted chocolate pumpkins.

Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World said: “Our chocolatey zones are open with plenty of tasty delights, including our Advertising Avenue and African Adventure Play Area.

"We’re also delighted to bring back our fang-tastic Halloween Spooktacular in time for October half-term, so the whole family can get in the spooky mood”

In line with government guidelines, Cadbury World has introduced a number of additional hygiene and safety measures in all areas.

These include reducing the numbers of guests admitted, social distancing measures, enhanced cleaning regimes, plus hand sanitising stations available.

