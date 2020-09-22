Ellie wins £100 in photography competition with iPhone shot of bee

Ellie Stuart, from Lawley, Telford, was awarded £100 after her photograph of a bumblebee received almost 2,000 votes in Bradford Estates’ photography competition.

Bradford Estates, which spans the Shropshire and Staffordshire border, celebrated World Photography Day last month by asking local photographers to send in their favourite snaps taken on the Estate.

The competition received almost 50 entries which were then shortlisted down to a final eleven by photographer Rachel Bailey, who lives and runs her photography business on the Estates.

Ellie's winning picture, captured on her iPhone

The final eleven were then put to the public on the Estates’ Facebook page where 14 year-old Ellie's photograph of a bee was a clear winner, alongside 10 year-old Ellie Guest, from Staffordshire, whose shot of the canal won the under-12 competition.

Ellie Stuart, who is in Year 10 at The Charlton School, entered the competition after experiencing a difficult few years from bullying, which knocked her confidence.

“I’ve not been feeling myself at all recently but during the lockdown, I really enjoyed going out with my family on our daily walks and taking photographs of the beautiful surroundings,” she said.

“When I heard about Bradford Estates’ photography competition, I knew I wanted to enter but I had no expectations to win.

“I only used my iPhone to take the picture of the bee so I’m over the moon it’s had such an amazing response.”

Ellie has since asked for a camera for Christmas so she can pursue her hobby of photography.

Estates managing director Alexander Newport said: “The outstanding photographs we received in our World Photography Day competition came from photographers of all ages and abilities.

“Ellie’s photograph of a bee was excellent – and the fact she is only 14 proves how talented she is. I’m really happy for her and wish her the best of luck for her future."