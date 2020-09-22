Alton Towers voted 'theme park of the year' by public in UK Theme Park Awards

The inaugural awards, run by the independent ThemeParks-UK.com, saw more than 150,000 people vote for the attractions in a range of categories.

And the Alton Towers Resort came up on top – as well as scooping 13 other awards – which chiefs say is a "huge boost" for the attraction and for staff.

James Walker, marketing director at Alton Towers Resort, said: "We are thrilled to scoop so many awards, as voted for by the public, in such a wide cross-section of categories.

"This is a huge boost for the resort and our dedicated teams. It has been a challenging year for the theme park and leisure industry, so having an astonishing 14 awards to celebrate is fantastic.

"We would like to thank everyone who voted for Alton Towers Resort and helped us achieve such amazing accolades."

The theme park claimed silver in the Best Theme Park for Thrills, top and second for Best Roller Coaster with Wicker Man and Nemesis, Best Family Area with Cbeebies Land and second place in Best Indoor Attraction for Hex.

It snapped up other awards for best show, best restaurant, best accommodation, best Halloween event, best social media engagement, customer service, accessibility and best lockdown activity.

Drayton Manor, also in Staffordshire, scooped up three awards for Best Thrill Ride with Apocalypse, runner-up in Best Family Area with Thomas Land and second in Best Christmas Event with Drayton's Magical Christmas.