Tour limeworks and see demos
Visitors can explore an ancient limeworks online this year.
As part of National Heritage Open Days, Llanymynech Limeworks has recorded virtual tours for people to watch, as Covid-19 has put a stop to the usual open days.
Normally the day would include nature walks, guided tours, lime slaking demonstrations and films in the kiln.
The team have instead created a video tour, covering all aspects of the historic limeworks.
Videos include a tour of the quarry, the visitor centre and even a lime slaking demonstration – a process of adding water to quick lime, turning the traditional building material lime from calcium oxide (burnt lime or quicklime) into calcium hydroxide, (slaked lime or hydrated lime).
Visit https://llanylime.co.uk/llanymynech-limeworks/llanymynech-limeworks-heritage-open-days/ to watch the videos.
