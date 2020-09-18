Tour limeworks and see demos

As part of National Heritage Open Days, Llanymynech Limeworks has recorded virtual tours for people to watch, as Covid-19 has put a stop to the usual open days.

Normally the day would include nature walks, guided tours, lime slaking demonstrations and films in the kiln.

The team have instead created a video tour, covering all aspects of the historic limeworks.

Videos include a tour of the quarry, the visitor centre and even a lime slaking demonstration – a process of adding water to quick lime, turning the traditional building material lime from calcium oxide (burnt lime or quicklime) into calcium hydroxide, (slaked lime or hydrated lime).

Visit https://llanylime.co.uk/llanymynech-limeworks/llanymynech-limeworks-heritage-open-days/ to watch the videos.