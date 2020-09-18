Spooky fun coming to Twycross Zoo for Halloween

Visitors can attempt to escape the Ghosts of Madagascar as they enter Lemur Walkthrough.

Throughout the trail, visitors will be tasked to the crack the code by finding clues and answering questions so they can 'make their escape'.

The most-popular activity of 2019’s Boo at the Zoo event, Broomstick Training, will be back. With new Covid-secure measures in place, a witch will be teaching youngsters the ins and outs of riding a broomstick.

Boo at the Zoo will return to Twycross

New for 2020, children can take part in a new Trick or Treat Trail located in the pet cemetery where they’ll be tasked to count all of the creepy crawlies, and collect a sweet surprise at the end.

Throughout the week guests can also meet the 'wickedly wondrous witch'. Greeting visitors as they arrive at the zoo, she will be chanting spooky songs of ghosts and ghouls, getting everyone dancing the monster mash in Witchy Come Dancing, reading a spooky Halloween story, all while encouraging social distancing and ensuring families stay within their 'socially distanced pumpkins'.

Visitors will also be able to see the 100-acre zoos resident animals including tigers, rhino, penguins and meerkats.

Meerkats enjoying pumpkins

Karen Clarke, chief operating officer at Twycross Zoo, said: “October Half Term is always a spooktacular time at the zoo, especially with the return of our family Halloween event – Boo at the Zoo.

“2020 has been a year like no other so we’re really looking forward to welcoming families to enjoy a safe, frightfully-fun day out during the school holidays, offering 100-acres of outdoors space and lots of socially-distanced activities with covid secure measures in place.”

Boo at the Zoo will take place at Twycross Zoo from October 24 to November 1.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.