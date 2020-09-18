Learn ghostly secrets of town on river cruise

Every Monday in October, the Sabrina boat in Shrewsbury will be running ghost cruises along the River Severn.

The guide will tell tales of Shrewsbury's history of wars, treachery and cold-blooded murder.

A spokesman for the Sabrina boat said: "From the early settler days where marauding Welshmen would attack the town leaving nothing but death and destruction in their wake, through to the dark days of the English civil war and to the lawlessness that followed, it's no surprise that Shrewsbury is considered one of the most haunted regions in the UK.

"Unlike most, our ghost tour in Shrewsbury is carried out aboard our boat, Sabrina. You don't need to stand out in the cold to be frightened out of your wits. Instead we take you on an atmospheric journey down the River Severn where your guide will thrill you with the spooky tales and stories of a bygone Shrewsbury. A time where mere men would fear walking the streets at night, afraid of what dangers loomed beyond the glow of dimly lit lamps as they flicker in the wind."

Tours will run on Monday nights in October from 8pm. Visitors are advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £5 for children and £8 for concessions.

To book call 01743 369741 or visit the office in Roushill Bank.