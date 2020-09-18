Kerry Vale Vineyard toasts award for feedback

Kerry Vale Vineyard in Pentreheyling, near Montgomery, has been given a TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice Award for 2020. Winners receive the awards for consistently getting good feedback on the site.

This recognition comes after the vineyard has been awarded the Trip Advisors Certificate of Excellence for the last five years.

Owner Janet Cooke said: “Winning the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award is a true source of pride for the entire team at Kerry Vale Vineyard and we’d like to thank all of our past guests who took the time to complete a review on TripAdvisor. There is no greater seal of approval than being recognised by one’s customers. With the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award based on customer reviews, the accolade is a remarkable vote of confidence to our business and our continued commitment to excellence.”

“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality.

Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers and diners as the world begins to venture out again.”