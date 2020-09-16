Shrewsbury Castle dig fails to find chapel but is solving other mysteries

A team has been working at the Castle over the last three weeks to try to find a castle chapel, and they have made a host of interesting discoveries.

The group is led by Dr Nigel Baker, with Dr Morn Capper and Professor Tim Jenkins from University Centre Shrewsbury and students from the university.

It comes after the first-ever major excavation at the castle last year was hailed a huge success and produced finds of national significance.

The team has got right through the western rampart of the castle, at the level of the driveway, nearly two metres below the surface. And finally, having dug successively through the Victorian greenhouse, Thomas Telford’s demolition rubble, a Civil War era pit and endless layers of soil dumped by past builders, the team has come on to a ground surface trodden down by people in the castle, probably in around the year 1300.

The last day of the dig at Shrewsbury Castle

There has been no sign of the castle chapel they were looking for but, as they reduced the size of the trench for safety, it was increasingly long odds that they would actually come down on it. Yesterday they emptied pits dug through the ground surface to see what lay beneath.

Meanwhile, research on the castle and close examination of its remains continues to yield new information, and one aspect of it throws new light on its relationship to the historic town. In Shrewsbury town centre, two sites stand out as being more ancient and more important than most. The church of St Mary stands on a hilltop, at an altitude of 80 metres above sea level, and it has been known for some years that the church began its life as a private monastery founded by one of the kings of Anglo-Saxon Mercia. A few hundred metres away is another hilltop, crowned by Old St Chad’s church, originally the private of the Anglo-Saxon Bishops of Lichfield. It too is at 80 metres above sea level.

Dr Nigel Baker

Looking at the survey data for Shrewsbury Castle, it has become apparent that its motte – the great earth mound overlooking the river – has its top at 80 metres above sea level. This, experts now think, was where successive Norman kings from William the Conqueror onwards had their great hall. It seems they were not going to allow themselves to be overlooked by any English kings or bishops, and it’s a reminder that the castle was not just a fortification – it definitely sent a message to everyone in the already-ancient English borough.

Dr Baker said: "We were very pleased with how we were able to solve some of the mysteries of Shrewsbury Castle with last year's dig, and we're aiming to answer some more of the questions that were raised.

"We know most of it was built in the 1060s, right after the Battle of Hastings, to stop rebellion in Shrewsbury. It was a big, royal fortress. Thomas Telford restored it for the town's MP, who was living here at the time."

Green glazeware from a 13/14th Century quality wine jug

Earlier during the dig, the team has found historic medicine and beer bottles as they have dug deeper and combed through the soil.

From cooking pots and glazed jugs to military artefacts and details of the castle’s original defences, last year's excavation produced finds dating from 1100 to the 20th Century

Two discoveries of national significance were made, rewriting what was known about Shrewsbury Castle. The first key find was the great defensive ditch that encircled the base of the Norman motte.

Student Ryan Locklin from Telford

The excavation has shown that when a castle was first built by the Normans in or just before 1069, the motte, with its defensive ditch, was enormous.

It would have been about 12 metres wide and the geophysics suggest there was probably a bridge over it.

The second key find was the discovery of two arrow heads or crossbow-bolt heads.