Selfridges to go pink and black with new artwork

The department store at Bullring shopping centre is having to 15,000 external silver-coloured disks removed from the facade.

They are to be re-painted blue before being reattached.

While the work is carried out the building will be temporarily covered in a pink and black wrap that will also be an art installation.

Birmingham fashion designer Osman Yousefzada has come up with the 'Dogtooth Flower' design with the city's Ikon Gallery for the public art which will be wrapped around Selfridges for more than a year.

The renovation work is due to begin this autumn and be completed ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games without any major interruption to regular trading.

How the Dogtooth Flower wrap will look

Shoppers and commuters are being warned that minor access restrictions and travel disruptions can be expected.

Bullring co-owners Hammerson, who will be conducting the work, said: “We are proud the Selfridges building has gained icon status for its design and we want to ensure it maintains its pride of place both in Birmingham and the UK.

“The design and construction of the building means we have made the decision to undertake these upgrade works now to ensure the building’s long-term future while improving its environmental performance.”