MP stops by at National Trust 'jewels in the crown'

Following the easing of lockdown restrictions, Chirk Castle and Erddig, both run by the National Trust, have reopened with Covid-19 secure safety measures and welcomed thousands of visitors to their gardens and grounds.

Member of Parliament for Clwyd South, Simon Baynes MP, made a socially distanced visit to Chirk Castle and Erddig to learn more about their reopening.

During the visits, Mr Baynes was accompanied by the National Trust Wales assistant director for conservation, Rebecca Williams, and met the general manager of Chirk Castle, Shane Logan; the general manager of Erddig, Jamie Watson, and other staff members at both properties.

Although the gardens and grounds are currently open at both venues, the interiors are still closed and they are operating an advanced booking system for visitors.

Mr Baynes said: "It’s wonderful to see Chirk Castle and Erddig – two jewels in the crown of Clwyd South – reopening their doors to the public, whilst at the same time doing their utmost to keep families and staff safe.

"We are very proud in Clwyd South to be the home of two of the most visited National Trust properties in the whole of Wales. I’ve visited both Chirk Castle and Erddig many times over the years and they never cease to impress and provide a very enjoyable day out.

“Heritage and tourism play such a vital role in our North Wales economy and I want to commend the National Trust for welcoming visitors back to our area.

"I also want to pay tribute to all the staff who have worked so hard to reopen Chirk Castle and Erddig and always give visitors a very warm welcome. Both properties with their beautiful gardens and grounds are a sanctuary of peace and wellbeing in these difficult times."