Where’s Wally? Fun for Halloween visitors to Blists Hill

Families will be able to join the search for Wally at Blists Hill as part of the Where’s Wally? Spooky Museum Search, organised by Walker Books and Kids in Museums, to celebrate the release of the new book, 'Where’s Wally? Spooky Spotlight Search'.

More than 75 museums around the UK have signed up to run the promotion, which is timed for Halloween.

The activity will run from October 9 to November 1 and will be tailored within each museum to comply with their social distancing measures.

Families will be able to visit their local participating museum to hunt for Wally amongst their collections, as well as spell out a spooky phrase with letters hidden alongside mini Wally standees, and receive a special “I found Wally!” bookmark on completion of the search.

The museums will have an array of supporting print and digital materials including mini standees, activity sheets, posters, bookmarks, pin badges for staff and social media assets.

Alison Bowyer, Executive Director of Kids in Museums, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Walker Books again this year. The last few months have been a challenging time for the heritage sector so we are pleased to support even more museums to hold a fun and safe activity this October. We hope to encourage families back into heritage sites and help them enjoy all the rich experiences on offer.”