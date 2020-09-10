Shrewsbury glamping site launches socially distanced team building stays

Love2Stay Caravan & Glamping, based on the outskirts of Shrewsbury on 22 acres of land, has designed the team building day to enable employers to build working relationships in a safe environment.

Chris Skitt, park manager, said: “Employers have an important role to play in helping to develop the social confidence of their employees, especially given the challenging circumstances of the past six months.

“While meetings and conferences are slowly returning, we expect proximity-based team building will take longer.

"We've designed new approaches, and also modified existing ones to enable groups to participate in quality activities whilst observing social distancing protocols.

“Our outdoor activities, and beautifully designed resort and enhanced cleaning protocols will allow work colleagues to reconnect safely with one another, have some fun and also achieve meaningful outcomes.”

Love2Stay is owned and operated by Salop Leisure. The touring and glamping site offers 122 hardstanding touring pitches and 11 safari glamping lodges with private hot tubs. The site itself was purpose-built and opened in 2017.