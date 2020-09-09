Lucy Spraggan, Phil Wang, Roy Stride and more: Warwick Castle to host new festival

Set to take place at the attraction from September 17 to October 4, the new Picnic at the Castle will feature a programme of live comedy and music for visitors.

In partnership with Midsummer Nightcap, the festival will also include yoga sessions, banquets, gorge and graze sessions.

Visitors can make bookings of up to six people for their own pergola, while couples can book a parasol located in the castle grounds.

Attendees will be able to choose between meat or vegetarian 'graze box' options during the day and enjoy a hog roast picnic during the evening.

Nick Blofeld, divisional director of Warwick Castle, said: “We’re delighted to have Picnic at the Castle with us this September.

"We love seeing our guests enjoy themselves at the many different events we host at the Castle every year.

"Picnic at the Castle has all the ingredients for a fantastic, and safe, experience.

"It’s going to be great fun and genuinely distinctive with live music, comedy and a luxurious picnic all served up in a beautiful setting alongside the river and the castle as a backdrop.”

Other acts sec to perform include Ferris and Sylvester, Rory Evans, Krissy Matthews, Damien Wilson, Anna Neale, Jessica Lee Morgan, Soulstar and TR5's.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy comedy sets from the likes of Flo and Joan as well as Sindhu Vee.

Francesca Nally, managing director at Midsummer Nightcap, added: “This really is a socially-distanced outdoor experience like no other, it’s the perfect way to reconnect with loved ones and enjoy live entertainment in one of the most beautiful locations anywhere in the country.”

For more information and to book tickets, click here.