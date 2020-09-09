Friends of Ludlow Food Festival appeal launched to save historic event

Bosses at the famous festival have restarted the Friends of Ludlow Food Festival appeal, which will be launched at the forthcoming virtual event.

The festival was forced to go virtual this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions on people gathering.

The pandemic has had a big impact on the festivals' funds and organisers are now looking to long-time supporters, as well as new faces, to help them get through this difficult time.

Events manager Hannah James said: "As a direct result of Covid-19 we have had to cancel all of our events this year, and so with the exception of the furloughing scheme we have had no income and are now running on our reserves.

"As you may know, Ludlow was the first food festival in the UK, and until this hit us along with the rest of the sector, we had continued running a successful not-for-profit organisation throughout our 25 years of operation.

"We are asking people to help us by publicising our newly reinvigorated Friends of Ludlow Food Festival. This will be launched at our forthcoming virtual event which will run online over the usual Ludlow Food Festival dates, 11-13 September. There are a variety of levels within the Friends of Ludlow Food Festival, which people can opt in to according to the amount they wish to donate. At each donation level, there will be a range of exclusive benefits as a gesture of our gratitude for the support in preserving Ludlow Food Festival’s future."

The virtual food festival will be held this weekend at Redford Farm Barns, in the South Shropshire countryside, with content available on social media throughout.

The virtual event is free to attend, but donations are welcome.

More information about the Friends is available at foodfestival.co.uk/about/friends