Ironbridge restaurant nominated for architectural awards

The Furnace Kitchen, run by celebrity chef Marcus Bean, is bidding to win two categories in the Local Authority Building Control Awards.

Owners will be hoping to take away the award for Best Change of Use of an Existing Building and Best Commercial Project.

The initiative to transform the once redundant area of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum into a thriving restaurant has already won a Business Environmental Support Scheme award and the Worcester Society of Chartered Architects People's Choice Award.

The kitchen serves takeaway cakes, coffees and savoury snacks and is situated in a previously unused undercroft beneath the archives of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum in Coalbrookdale.

The submission to the Local Authority Building Control Awards was made by Osborne Architects, which oversaw the project.

Thriving

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “I am very pleased that a thriving local business like The Furnace Kitchen has made the shortlist of the prestigious Local Authority Building Control Awards.

“I look forward to hearing the outcome of the award when it is announced on September 10 and I will keep my fingers crossed that they are successful.”

Advertising

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the visitor economy and the historic and natural environment, said: “The Furnace Kitchen is located in a highly sensitive area in terms of conservation.

“The proposals for the works went through a year-long process of planning and Listed Building consent to ensure that the design and its impact both on the built environment and local ecology could be approved.

“Let’s hope it wins one of the awards.”