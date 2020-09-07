Rangers continue with new ways of working at Severn Valley Country Park

Severn Valley Country Park started a phased reopening of its facilities in July and has since re-introduced its volunteers to help maintain and run the beauty spot.

The park has implemented a number of new procedures in light of the Covid-19 crisis, including new and clearer signage, group working and ensuring tools are not shared.

Workers from Shropshire Council, which runs the park, also plan on restarting volunteer sessions at Stanmore Country Park later this month.

A spokesperson from Severn Valley Country Park said: "During August, we were able to welcome our volunteers back to the park.

"The volunteers are meeting in smaller groups to help ensure everything is safe. Other measures, such as making sure tools are not shared are also in place and rangers say that the new way of working is going well.

"First tasks for the volunteers included ragwort clearing in our grazing meadows; installation of new waymakers on our trails; strimming and tidying the Easy Access paths around the pool; installing fencing on the new History Trail and making safe and removing fallen trees.

"In September we are planning to restart our volunteer sessions at Stanmore Country Park.

"It is excellent to have the volunteers back on site – we have missed them.

"We have a new set of waymarkers to help visitors follow the great trails we have around the park.

"They are for our Woodland Trail; Riverside Trail; Family Play Trail; Easy Access Nature Trail and our new History Trail.

"The History Trail has been created as part of our Lives in the Landscape project.

"Over the next couple of months we hope to install some information panels which will bring the history of the park to life."