Alton Towers' CBeebies Land awarded prestigious TripAdvisor title

The family-friendly attraction has been named Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Winner - Tripadvisor's highest accolade.

The win comes after outstanding independent Tripadvisor reviews from travellers saw the Hotel take the top spot on the online review site. It puts CBeebies Land Hotel in the top one per cent of hotels worldwide.

The hotel, which opened at Alton Towers Resort in 2017, is the only one of its kind in the UK.

Uniquely designed for young families, CBeebies Land Hotel offers a variety of fully-themed rooms and suites based on shows such as Octonauts, In The Night Garden, Gem's Jewels, Postman Pat and Something Special.

The land includes a large range of rides, indoor and outdoor play areas and meet and greets including a ride through Greendale on Postman Pat Parcel Post, Justin’s Pie-o-Matic Factory, Go Jetter’s Vroomster Zoom Ride and the Peter Rabbit Hippity Hop ride.

Janet Gurr, hotels director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “We are over the moon to receive such a prestigious accolade. Kids come first at CBeebies Land Hotel and if the parents are happy too then we know we are doing things right.

"CBeebies Land Hotel is totally unique which makes it an unforgettable experience for families who are always telling us what a special place it is.

"No one can quite believe somewhere like CBeebies Land Hotel exists until they see it for themselves.

"The team works hard to ensure every guest, big and small, feels special and that they have a fantastic experience, so it's such a fantastic feeling for others to recognise this.

"We would like to thank every one of our guests who has taken the time to leave a review on Tripadvisor and helped earn us this special award."

Natasha Spence, live events and attractions, BBC Studios said: "We are ecstatic with the award and incredibly proud of the entire team at Alton Towers Resort.

"They consistently ensure that high standards are maintained and that the CBeebies values are delivered across every aspect of the hotel.

"Their passion for the brand and guest satisfaction has been recognised in a truly wonderful way."

