Fun filled summer planned at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

Children visiting Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms enjoyed taking part in the three different activities that were on offer over the holidays.

In Code Makers and Breakers, the children learnt to communicate in all different ways, made paper and prints from leaves and flowers on cloth in the Paper Making and Leaf Hammering activity and made a stick house to withstand the huff and puff test in the Three Little Pigs task.

Education manager Stephanie Bellows said: “It was wonderful to provide children with something to do over the school holidays, we ran our activities outside in our Meadows where ventilation, distancing and fun was possible.”

Discovery Club and Discovery Tots will continue to run on the last Saturday of the month.

The Centre is now taking bookings for the October Half Term activity, Hogweeds’ School of Magic.

Entry to the Discovery Centre and Onny Meadows is free but there is a charge for visitors to enjoy the Shropshire Hills Through Time exhibition and visit the mammoth. The unique grass roofed building houses a replica of the famous mammoth skeleton found in Shropshire.

The café serves home-cooked food and visitors can browse the extensive shop selling a range of quirky gifts. For further details call 01588 676060 or visit shropshirehillsdiscoverycentre.co.uk