Lake Vyrnwy homes among most popular by inland waters

Estate agent comparison site GetAgent.co.uk has taken a look at the cost of buying around the UK’s 38 biggest and best lakes, lochs and reservoirs.

It found that on average, a property close to a freshwater swimming hole will set you back £224,791

Reservoirs commanded the highest house price. Property values surrounding reservoir locations averaged £254,396 compared to £230,450 around lakes and just £173,026 surrounding lochs.

England is home to the highest house price for the lot at £288,688, with Wales second (£198,348), Scotland third (£189,935) and Northern Ireland home to the most affordable locations at £134,232.

In Wales the least affordable is Lake Vyrnwy at £325,431 with the most affordable Trawsfynydd reservoir in Gwynedd with an average house price of just £112,993, making it the most affordable location to buy close to a freshwater swimming hole in the UK.

Derwent Reservoir which straddles the border of County Durham and Northumberland ranks as the most affordable in England with an average house price of £127,999. The least affordable is Chew Valley Lake reservoir in Somerset with an average house price of £406,938.

Loch Ness ranks as the least affordable Scottish entry (£231,738).

Founder and chief executive of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, said: “We hear a lot about the best coastal spots in the UK property market but living by a freshwater beauty spot can be just as good, perhaps better if you don’t like salt, sand and seagulls.

"Depending on whether you opt for a lake, loch or reservoir the price of property can differ by as much as £80,000 and for those struggling to get on the ladder, heading for the lochs and loughs of Scotland or Northern Ireland provide some of the most affordable options within stone’s throw of taking a dip.”