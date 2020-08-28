Adventure golf teed up for the Bullring

Discovery Adventure Golf, which trades as Treetop Adventure Golf, has signed a 25-year lease with owner Hammerson for the former Forever21 unit at Bullring.

It represents an investment of £2.5 million and will feature a mini rain forest with ancient temples and two indoor 18-hole mini golf courses.

Treetop opened its its first UK site five years ago in Cardiff and Treetop Bullring will be the group’s fourth UK site.

It also operates at The Printworks in Manchester, and Hammerson’s Highcross in Leicester.

Elizabeth Stanway, chief executive and co-founder of Treetop Adventure Golf, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing our rain forest to Birmingham and we’ll be investing over £2.5m into the experience for our guests."