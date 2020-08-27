Tiger to come to tea for families at Shrewsbury Museum

Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery is holding A Tiger That Came To Tea social bubble parties from September 7 to October 31.

But people are encouraged to snap up tickets sooner rather than later, as only one bubble a day can take part due to coronavirus rules and so staff can make sure all the exhibitions remain safe and clean.

A museum spokeswoman said: "Book a tiger comes to tea social bubble party on our museum balcony between September 7 and October 31 and have exclusive use of fun interactives and beautiful art work. Only one bubble a day so book now to avoid disappointment."

The Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery reopened at the end of July after several months of closure, and has been busy as parents look for fun an educational things to do with their children.

Entry is free. To book your tickets, visit ticketsource.co.uk/shrewsburymuseum